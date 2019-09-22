Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs’ LeSean McCoy will suit up, but here’s who won’t in home opener against Ravens
Mahomes warms up before Sunday game against Baltimore Ravens
The Chiefs will play without starting running back Damien Williams in Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Could be worse.
On a positive note, top backup LeSean McCoy is active and presumably will take over the starting role.
McCoy, listed as questionable with an ankle sprain, practiced in a limited role Thursday and Friday. He will be backed up by Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams to fill out the Chiefs’ backfield Sunday.
Williams has a bone bruise on his knee.
Linebacker Reggie Ragland is active for the first time this season after not dressing against the Jaguars and Raiders.
The full inactives:
Tyreek Hill, WR
Eric Fisher, LT
Damien Williams, RB
Khalen Saunders, DL
Nick Allegretti, OL
Martinas Rankin, OL
Greg Senat, OL
The Ravens inactives:
Jimmy Smith, CB
Jaleel Scott, WR
Ben Powers, OL
Daylon Mack, DL
Otaro Alaka, LB
Trace McSorley, QB
Brynden Trawick, DB
