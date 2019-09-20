Kansas City Chiefs
Sports gamblers seem to think the Ravens are a good bet in KC this week
One Minute Preview: Baltimore Ravens
If the first two weeks of the NFL season are any indication, the Chiefs’ first game at Arrowhead Stadium could be their most difficult.
Sports bettors seem to think so.
Most of the wagers this week have been placed on the underdog Baltimore Ravens to cover the spread this week, enough to move the line more than a point. After opening as a 6 1/2-point favorite, the Chiefs are now just a 5-point favorite on their home field, according to multiple betting sites. Both teams are 2-0.
The line actually grew to 7 points on Tuesday before dropping over the past three days. A two-point swing is a significant one, and it could be related to the Chiefs’ injury news. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill will miss a second consecutive game; left tackle Eric Fisher had surgery this week to repair a core muscle injury; and the Chiefs’ backfield situation is in flux with Damien Williams yet to practice this week and LeSean McCoy only working in a limited role Thursday.
That pushes the overall line.
Not necessarily the individual props.
The over/under for passing yards from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week is 325 1/2 and his passing touchdowns line is 2 1/2, according to Bovada. Mahomes has shared the load among his receivers, with Sammy Watkins breaking out in the opener and Demarcus Robinson having a career day last weekend in Oakland. This week, Bovada sets Watkins’ line for receiving yards at 91 1/2, the highest on the team. Travis Kelce is projected for 89 1/2.
The over/under for Sunday’s game is 52 total points. It’s the third consecutive week that the Chiefs have been part of the highest over/under line in the league.
The Chiefs are 2-0 against the spread this year after covering last week’s 7 1/2-point line against the Raiders.
