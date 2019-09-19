Life-size Patrick Mahomes cutout stolen from McDonald’s, suspects crash car in getaway

Patrick Mahomes warms up for Bengals preseason game Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up for the team's first 2019 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up for the team's first 2019 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, Aug. 10, at Arrowhead Stadium.

The real Patrick Mahomes likely would have avoided the other car and then thrown an 80-yard touchdown pass.

Alas, a pair of alleged thieves in Lawrence didn’t prove to be as elusive as Mahomes, the Chiefs’ star quarterback.

According to an Associated Press story, Lawrence police say a man and a woman stole a life-sized cutout from a McDonald’s restaurant on Monday. They did not, however, make a clean get away.

After the theft, according to AP, Lawrence police officers responded to two-car accident near the McDonald’s. Officers spied the Mahomes cutout in one of the cars, which matched the description of the vehicle at McDonald’s.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Mahomes cutout wasn’t damaged, per the AP, and is back in the restaurant.