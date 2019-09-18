Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher will have core-muscle surgery in Philly this week

Patrick Mahomes on the win over the Oakland Raiders Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs 28-10 win over the Oakland Raiders Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs 28-10 win over the Oakland Raiders

While the rest of the team prepares for Sunday’s home opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher is headed to Philadelphia to have core-muscle surgery.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder made the announcement Wednesday.

Fisher, the Chiefs’ starting left tackle and former No. 1 overall draft pick, missed most of last weekend’s game at Oakland after suffering a groin injury in practice two days earlier.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Cam Erving will start in Fisher’s place Sunday against the Ravens. The coach added that it’s too soon to say if Fisher is headed toward a stint on injured reserve.

“We’ll see,” Reid said.

Fisher attempted to play last weekend in Oakland, when the ailment was initially thought to be a groin injury. Reid said he did not aggravate the injury in trying to play.

In other injury news divulged Wednesday, running back LeSean McCoy has an ankle sprain and fellow back Damien Williams has a bone bruise on his knee.

Williams won’t practice Wednesday. McCoy “might do a little bit,” Reid said.