All it takes is one quarter for Chiefs and Mahomes to lower boom on Oakland Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Sammay Watkins, left, and Mecole Hardman celebrate after Hardman's touchdown catch in the first half of Sunday's game at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum

One quarter was enough for the Chiefs.

Blanked in three of four periods Sunday, the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes unleashed a furious second-quarter barrage and that was enough to coast to a 28-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs defense also came up big after an early stumble as the Chiefs improved to 2-0 for the third straight season.

Starting with the first play of the second period, all four possessions ended with a Mahomes touchdown pass as the Chiefs reversed a 10-point deficit.

Early on, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum was rocking. This is the Raiders final year in Oakland with next year’s move to Las Vegas, and unless the Chiefs return for the playoffs, these AFC West rivals were playing their final game here. The Raiders honored old heroes Daryle Lamonica and Fred Biletnikoff before the game.

Plus, Oakland came into the game after a convincing victory over the Broncos on Monday night, and that momentum seemed to carry over.

The Chiefs came out cold. After scoring in a flurry last week in Jacksonville — seven scores on their first seven possessions — they came up empty on their first two Sunday.

Then came the second quarter.

On the first play after the break, Robinson slipped behind the defense and hauled in a 44-yard touchdown. The Chiefs were on the board, and they were far from finished in the quarter.

They had to go far with their next two drives starting at their own 5 and 6 because of penalties on punt returns.

No problem. Mahomes was just getting started.

He faced a couple of third downs, converting them with completions to Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce.

Another third third-down conversion wound up in the end zone. The Chiefs faced a third-and-20 from the 42 after an Austin Reiter holding penalty. But speedy rookie Mecole Hardman ran past the defense and under Mahomes’ next rainbow for his first NFL touchdown. The Chiefs had taken a 14-10 lead.

The next long drive didn’t take as long. Completions to Damien Williams for 32 yards and Robinson for 43 quickly took the Chiefs to the 20. On a second-and-17, Mahomes fed Kelce his first touchdown of the season, a 27-yarder down the sideline.

The flurry wasn’t finished, not after the Chiefs held the Raiders to a three-and-out.

The Chiefs got it back with 47 seconds left in the half and needed eight ticks to complete the amazing quarter. Robinson hauled in the touchdown down the left side.

The second-quarter summary: 28 points on four Mahomes touchdowns and 278 passing yards. All in 15 minutes.

For the game, Mahomes finsihed with 433 passing yards, surpassing 400 yards for the second time in his career.

The defense buckled down after the first two possessions. The biggest play was turned in by cornerback Baushad Breeland in the third quarter.

After the Chiefs failed to score on the opening possession of the third quarter, Carr led the Raiders on its best drive since the first quarter. Oakland reached the 4. But Breeland got good position on Tyrel Williams and collected his first interception this season.

One drive later, cornerback Charvarius Ward picked up his career interception. The Chiefs also came up with three sacks, by Chris Jones, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Kendall Fuller.

The defense played well nearly all day. The offense needed one big quarter.