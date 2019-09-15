Biggest news on Chiefs’ game-day inactives list? The player who *isn’t* on it

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman gets help from injured Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman on how Injured Tyreek Hill helps the position group Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman on how Injured Tyreek Hill helps the position group

The inactives list provided the news before Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Left tackle Eric Fisher will play. He had left practice early on Friday with a groin injury. But three hours before Sunday’s game, he was on the field in Oakland, stretching and exercising.

FIsher was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Chiefs on the inactive list are linebacker Reggie Ragland, injured wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Deon Yelder, defensive lineman Khalin Saunders and offensive linemen Nick Allegretti, Martinas Rankin and Ryan Hunter.

The Chiefs-Raiders game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. (Central) and will be televised by CBS (Ch. 5).