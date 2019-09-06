Chiefs-Jags players to watch: Kelce, Clark for KC, Campbell, Foles for Jacksonville

Andy Reid talks about going into game one with Patrick Mahomes and LeSean McCoy Andy Reid talks about how going into this season compares to last year Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andy Reid talks about how going into this season compares to last year Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

The Chiefs-Jaguars meeting on Sunday is spiced up by another Hill-Ramsey matchup. Hill had two receptions in last season’s meeting, including one for 36 yards.

But there are other players to keep an eye on during this NFL opener.

Players to watch

Chiefs: No. 87, Travis Kelce, TE

Let’s say Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey each win some battles. That provides opportunities for other Chiefs stars to step up, like Kelce. He had a big game against the Jags last season, catching five passes for 100 yards with a long of 40. Some teams were successful in limiting Hill or Kelce or WR Sammy Watkins (when he was healthy) last season, but not all three. Look for Kelce to put up some nice stats Sunday. And here’s a number for you. When Kelce has gone for 100 yards in his career, the Chiefs are 13-4. Jacksonville has an excellent secondary, but Kelce should be able to find space in the middle of the field.

Chiefs: No. 55 Frank Clark, DE

The Chiefs parted ways with two of their top three pass-rushers from last season, Dee Ford and Justin Houston, and have replaced them with Frank Clark and Alex Okafor. Clark was the biggest offseason acquisition, signing a $104 million deal with $62.3 million guaranteed. Sacks weren’t the issue for the Chiefs last season; overall defense was. The Chiefs are counting on Clark to get pressure on the quarterback but also contribute in the run stopping game.

Jaguars: No. 93 Calais Campbell, DE

Campbell is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, a disruptive force and a four-time Pro Bowler. Campell and Yannick Ngakoue combined for 20 sacks last season. And you better believe new Chiefs assistant Matt House will provide all the intel he can on Jaguars first-round pick Josh Allen. House was Allen’s position coach at Kentucky last season. But Campbell is the key.

Jaguars: No. 7 Nick Foles, QB

The Jaguars decided to part ways with Blake Bortles and sign Nick Foles, the Super Bowl MVP for the Eagles and author of one of the finest regular seasons in NFL history: 27 touchdown passes with two interceptions for the Eagles in 2013. His 119.2 passer rating that season ranks third highest in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes’ 113.8 last season is No. 8 on the list. In Foles, the Jags have a veteran with a 26-18 career record as a starter. That includes a 1-0 record as a member of the Chiefs in 2016, when Foles replaced an injured Alex Smith and guided KC to a victory over, who else? The Jags.

Foles isn’t fleet of foot. He’s rushed for 12 years in 15 games over the past three years. But he is an excellent leader, something Bortles wasn’t. Foles has appeared on Jacksonville’s injury report this week with an oblique issue. He was full practice participant during the week. Behind Foles on the depth chart is Gardner Minshew II, a rookie from Washington State. He played the majority of offensive snaps during the preseason but didn’t play well in the final preseason game. For the Jaguars to return to the playoffs, Foles must stay healthy.