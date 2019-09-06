Chiefs’ keys to victory at Jaguars: Limit Leonard (and turnovers), step up at corners

Travis Kelce talks about going up against the Jaguars in week 1 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about his mentality going into week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about his mentality going into week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

The Chiefs visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in their season opener Sunday. Here are the keys to a Chiefs victory as they look to defeat the Jags for the second straight season.

Keys to victory

1. Coming together on defense

In four preseason games, the Chiefs’ defensive starters were on the field for a grand total of two snaps. This occurred mostly because safety Tyrann Mathieu suffered a slight shoulder injury. And as he said, he appeared in no preseason games last season for the Houston Texans and still matched his career best in tackles. Communication will be key for this unit, which has turned over half of its starters from last season.

2. That means limiting Leonard Fournette

After a terrific rookie season, Fournette had an forgettable second season that was limited to eight games by a hamstring injury and suspension. The poweful back has plenty to prove in 2019 and would love to get off to a fast start against a quality opponent like the Chiefs.

3. Pass the test on the corners

The Chiefs likely will start Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland at the corners, with Kendall Fuller playing the nickel. Expect them to be challenged in a big way by Jags quarterback Nick Foles. The Chiefs don’t have much depth here, with rookie Rashad Fenton listed as the backup at all three positions.

4. Win the turnover battle, of course

The Chiefs thumped the Jags at Arrowhead last season despite two Mahomes picks because they forced five turnovers, including four Blake Bortles interceptions. Jacksonville amassed 502 total yards in that game, but the Jags’ mistakes turned it into a 30-14 rout.