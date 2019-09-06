Herbie Teope is joining The Kansas City Star to cover Chiefs, Mahomes, Reid & Co.

‘It’s Mahomes larger than life’: New mural of Chiefs quarterback unveiled in Westport A mural of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was unveiled Thursday at the Westport Ale House. The mural is the work of artist Phil Shafer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A mural of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was unveiled Thursday at the Westport Ale House. The mural is the work of artist Phil Shafer.

The Kansas City Star has hired Herbie Teope as its new lead beat writer covering the Kansas City Chiefs.

The retired 20-year U.S. Army veteran and Kansas State grad officially starts Monday, Sept. 23. He’ll succeed Brooke Pryor, who is leaving The Star to cover the Pittsburgh Steelers for ESPN.

Teope will be joined on the Chiefs beat by reporter Sam McDowell, who’s spent the past six-plus seasons covering Sporting Kansas City of MLS. During his time on the Sporting KC beat, McDowell has broken numerous stories and won awards for feature stories like this one on SKC forward Gerso Fernandes.

An award-winning journalist in his own right, Teope comes to The Star from The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, where he has covered the Saints for much of the past three years. He also was the New Orleans-based reporter for NFL.com and NFL Network in 2018-19, and has covered such big NFL events as the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, Scouting Combine and NFL Draft.

But Teope still looks upon Kansas City as home. After earning his degree in journalism and mass communications with an outside concentration in psychology from Kansas State University in 2012 (and serving as a correspondent for The Star from 2008-10, and writer and on-air personality at Time Warner’s Metro Sports from 2006-11), Teope was a Chiefs correspondent for The Associated Press and Pro Football Weekly.

He also covered the Chiefs for The Topeka Capital-Journal and Chiefs Digest before moving to New Orleans.

“The opportunity to return to Kansas City and work for The Star proved too strong to turn down,” Teope said. “I made this area my home after retiring from the Army out of Fort Riley, and I know it well. More important, I understand the Chiefs beat and the passionate fan base from all my previous years being around the team.”

Before his honorable discharge from the military in 2006, Teope enjoyed a 20-year active duty career in the Army, serving as a drill sergeant, air defense artilleryman and military paralegal.

Veteran KC sportswriter Blair Kerkhoff will continue to cover the Chiefs with Teope and McDowell but will focus more heavily on The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast.

Teope and McDowell will be regular contributors to the podcast as well as The Star’s lineup of video coverage surrounding the Chiefs.

“In my best Andy Reid voice,” Teope said, “I look forward to the challenge of covering the hometown team. Time’s yours, Kansas City.”