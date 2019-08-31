Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs roster cuts tracker: Who’s in? Who’s out? Track the latest news here
Andy Reid praises young players after final preseason game
The Chiefs had a quiet Friday, leaving them until 3 p.m. Saturday to shed 37 players from their current roster.
The team got to work Saturday morning with their first move, sending UDFA cornerback Mark Fields to Minnesota in a trade, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Stay up to date with the rest of the Chiefs moves throughout the weekend here.
8:45 a.m. - Chiefs send CB Mark Fields to the Vikings in a trade, per Pelissero. The Clemson UDFA is physically gifted, but struggled in the final preseason game against Green Bay. He drew three penalties, and analyst Todd McShay was caught on a hot mic saying Reid was animated and the cornerback didn’t likely have a spot on the roster.
Comments