Final Chiefs roster prediction: Who earned a spot Thursday night?

The Chiefs entered Thursday night’s preseason finale in Green Bay with 90 men on the roster. By Saturday at 3 p.m., that number will be reduced to 53.

Kansas City brass likely had their 53 entering the fourth preseason game, but a few players like LB/DE Jeremiah Attaochu and WR Jody Fortson put together standout performances that could make them reconsider a couple things.

Though the Chiefs had injuries at the wide receiver position in the preseason, that’s still a deep spot on the roster. K-State product Byron Pringle and Cody Thompson both seem to have secured roster spots, along with old friend De’Anthony Thomas, giving that group seven players entering the season.

Expect the most post-deadline movement in the cornerback group. While general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid will fill out the cornerbacks by roster cutdown time, expect them to work the waiver wire and free agent pool throughout the weekend to find one more NFL-ready corner. The Chiefs have a couple legitimate players at that position, but they could use at least one more with Morris Claiborne’s suspension keeping him away from the team for the first four weeks.

Here’s a look at the final roster projection, including the most realistic practice squad candidates.

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore

OUT: Chad Henne

IN: Matt Moore

Practice squad: Kyle Shurmur

Henne hasn’t been officially put on IR, and we don’t know the timetable for his return. But the fractured ankle and the resulting surgery will likely sideline him for a significant amount of time this season. That caused the Chiefs to sign another former Miami quarterback in Matt Moore. The biggest battle in the quarterback room reached a conclusion Thursday night as Shurmur and Chase Litton each got a half to make their case for a practice squad spot. Shurmur played the first half and completed 14 of 20 attempts for 143 yards, a touchdown and and an interception. In the second half, Litton completed 11 of 19 attempts for 62 yards and a touchdown. Though Litton has the experience of being in the quarterbacks room last year, Shurmur has been favored throughout the preseason, and it appears he’ll get the nod.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Damien Williams, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson, Anthony Sherman

OUT: None

IN: None

Practice squad: Marcus Marshall

None of the Chiefs’ top four running backs — including fullback Anthony Sherman — saw action in the final preseason game, solidifying their spots on the roster. Carlos Hyde did play, starting the game and carrying the ball on three of the first four plays. In Hyde’s case, playing that much in the final preseason game isn’t a good sign. As a veteran, he’s had plenty of opportunities for the Chiefs to evaluate him, and he didn’t necessarily need the extra snaps. His place on the depth chart has been in a steady slide since the emergence of Thompson, and he’ll likely be on the outs when the final cuts are made this weekend. Marshall, a rookie from James Madison, finished as the team’s leading rusher with 59 yards on 14 carries. He’ll get a practice squad look.

WIDE RECEIVER (7)

Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle, Cody Thompson, De’Anthony Thomas

OUT: None

IN: None

IR: Marcus Kemp

Practice squad: Jody Fortson, Gehrig Dieter

The Chiefs’ wide receiver group was essentially decided before the fourth preseason game. Both Pringle and Thompson played early, and while neither had a particular standout moment, neither hurt his standing to make the roster, either. The guy who helped himself the most was Jody Forston. The 6-6, 230-pound rookie tight end-turned-wide receiver had two catches for 38 yards — including one 36-yarder — against the Packers. Fortson, a Valdosta State product, was flagged for taunting after the long reception, but after catching the high ball thrown slightly behind him, he was due for a little celebrating. Later in the game, he caught a two-yard touchdown pass. And he performed well on special teams, forcing a fumble with his long reach. Fortson had a couple good catches during training camp, too; his performance in the final preseason game should be enough to earn him a spot on the practice squad.

TIGHT END (3)

Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Deon Yelder

IN: Deon Yelder

OUT: Nick Keizer

IR: John Lovett

Practice Squad: Nick Keizer

Yelder’s ankle injury seems to be progressively getting better, and even if he’s not healthy for the first couple weeks, his experience makes him a little more valuable than rookie Keizer. But, Keizer has shown potential in the preseason. Against Green Bay, he had five catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Should Yelder be unable to go for a couple weeks, the Chiefs could find room to elevate the rookie from Grand Valley State to the active roster.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Austin Reiter, Andrew Wylie, Cam Erving, Nick Allegretti, Jeff Allen

IN: None

OUT: None

Practice squad: Kahlil McKenzie

The backup offensive line struggled to protect Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton in the final preseason game, though some of that was on the quarterbacks for holding the ball too long. Though Allegretti is still a work-in-progress as a rookie, his versatility makes him valuable. Allen is also a good depth player, and he’ll be important for his veteran presence in the group. McKenzie is still a work in progress, and the best he could do is a practice squad spot after an unremarkable preseason.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

Frank Clark, Chris Jones, Alex Okafor, Emmanuel Ogbah, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, Xavier Williams, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Justin Hamilton, Breeland Speaks*

IN: None

OUT: None

Practice squad: Cavon Walker

Speaks is on this roster projection because he hasn’t been officially designated to the Injured Reserve list. But the second-year edge rusher had surgery recently on an MCL sprain and meniscus injury that will likely sideline him for a while. No timetable was given for his return, but it seems like he wouldn’t be available until December at the earliest. With that, the Chiefs could be looking for another defensive lineman. They could opt to keep Justin Hamilton for depth. Everyone else appears to be locked into their positions. Walker boosted his profile in the preseason finale with a sack in Green Bay. A rookie, he’ll be considered for a practice squad spot.

LINEBACKER (6)

Anthony Hitchens, Reggie Ragland, Damien Wilson, Darron Lee, Ben Niemann, Jeremiah Attaochu

IN: Jeremiah Attaochu

OUT: Dorian O’Daniel

Practice Squad: Rob McCray

Jeremiah Attaochu received the biggest boost from the fourth preseason game. Usually the backup SAM linebacker, Attaochu had an opportunity to play multiple positions in Green Bay, including defensive end. He led the team with eight tackles and two sacks. With O’Daniel sliding down the depth chart, Attaochu is elevating at just the right time to nab his roster spot. McCray appears to be a good option for the practice squad. He nearly had a safety against Green Bay, and he finished with three tackles. McCray played 43 snaps — 78.2 percent — Thursday night, and right behind him was Attaochu with 42.

CORNERBACK (6)

Kendall Fuller, Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward, Rashad Fenton, Herb Miller, D’Montre Wade, Mo Claiborne*

IN: none

OUT: none

Practice squad: Mark Fields

With Claiborne suspended the first four weeks of the season, the Chiefs will have an open spot for another cornerback. That could go to Wade, although the Chiefs also figure to be active on the waiver wire during cut-down weekend to scoop up another corner. The group is still the weakest position on the roster, and it’s the area the team most needs to shore up before the opener against Jacksonville. Miller and Wade played late in the fourth preseason game, but based on their earlier performances, it still appears both will make the initial roster. One, though, could be demoted to practice squad once Claiborne returns. There’s seemingly no way that Fields makes the 53-man roster after his series of miscues Thursday night that drew the ire of Andy Reid. But he showed enough potential to stick around on the practice squad. He’s just got to cut down on the penalties.

SAFETY (5)

Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorensen, Jordan Lucas, Armani Watts

IN: none

OUT: none

The final preseason game didn’t result in any changes for this group. It was interesting to see how much Watts and Lucas played — 35 and 19 snaps, respectively. Lucas made the most of his time out there, collecting an interception off DeShone Kizer. If he was on the bubble before Thursday night, he solidified his roster spot with that play.

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Harrison Butker, P Dustin Colquitt, LS James Winchester

IN: none

OUT: none

IR: none

Practice Squad: P Jack Fox

Fox, the former Rice punter, played well enough during the preseason to merit a practice squad spot as he develops into an NFL talent.