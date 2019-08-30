Kansas City Chiefs
A Chiefs defensive back crushed a fan who ran on the field during Thursday’s game
Chiefs defensive back tackles fan on field during preseason game
This may not have helped defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey’s chances of making the Chiefs roster, but it made him a fan favorite in Green Bay.
Late in Thursday’s preseason game at Lambeau Field, a fan ran on the field and security moved in quickly.
So did Jones-Quartey.
He tackled the fan and a police officer landed on Jones-Quartey.
Matt Schneidman of the Athletic shared this video on Twitter:
Being tackled by a player in full pads who ran at you has to hurt. Photographer Larry Randloff got a good shot of the, uh, fan interaction:
The stats show Jones-Quartey was credited with assisting on a tackle in Thursday’s game, but it wasn’t for this play.
The Chiefs signed Jones-Quartey in March, and he had played the 2015 and ‘16 seasons with the Chicago Bears. He had been on the practice squads of the Eagles and Jets the previous two seasons.
Here is another look at Jones-Quartey’s tackle from Marshall Zelinger:
If you’d like to know more about Jones-Quartey, the Chicago Tribune wrote about his life in Ghana and how he went to Division II football and then to the NFL. You can read that here.
