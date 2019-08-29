Jeremiah Attaochu played like he belongs on Chiefs’ roster

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu tries to take down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel during a preseason game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Something happened for the first time in Jeremiah Attaochu’s NFL career on Thursday night in the Chiefs’ 27-20 loss to the Packers.

Not the starting assignment. He’s had 13 of those in the regular season, all with the Chargers.

Not his two sacks. He’s had 12 of those in his five NFL seasons.

The first was this: Attaochu appeared in a fourth preseason game for the first time.

“That’s true,” Attaochu said. “It never happened until tonight.”

Playing in the fourth preseason game comes with mixed messages. The starters and others with seemingly safe roster spots sit this one out, avoiding the risk of injury. Those who see action are often attempting to win or solidify a role on the team or any team. NFL rosters will be reduced from 90 to 53 by Saturday afternoon.

If Attaochu was a borderline call for the Chiefs, he did nothing but help himself on Thursday. He not only led the team with eight tackles, he played two positions, starting at defensive end and getting snaps at strong side linebacker.

“We kind of moved him around a little bit,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He goes 100 miles per hour. He’s a tough one and plays very, very hard.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton.

That was the idea, no matter where Attaochu lined up. Most of his professional experience is in a 3-4 defense, which the Chiefs used until this year. Now they’re in a 4-3 and Attaochu is making the adjustment.

“I left it out there,” Attaochu said. “I was doing a lot of jobs. It adds to my versatility as a player.”

After a stellar career at Georgia Tech, where he left as the program’s career sack leader, Attaochu was the Chargers’ second-round pick in 2014. He became a starter in his second season.

But he struggled to stay healthy. He missed 14 games in his first three seasons and most of the 2017 offseason with a hamstring injury.

He bounced to the 49ers and Jets, appearing in 11 games for New York last season. In his best outing, Attaochu recorded a sack and three quarterback hits at Miami. But he didn’t finish the season because of a concussion.

The Chiefs signed him in April.

“Things don’t always shake out the way you want in the NFL, but you’ve got to stay with it, roll with it, and keep your mind in it,” Attaochu said. “I stayed healthy throughout camp here and that was big.”

On the Chiefs’ unofficial depth chart, Attaochu is listed behind Damien Wilson at strong-side linebacker. He’s not on the chart at end, but he was at his best there Thursday.

He was active from the outset. Attaochu ended the Packers’ first possession with a sack of Tim Boyle. The Packers’ next series opened with Attaochu’s other sack.

“It’s about being aware of the situation,” Attaochu said. “There was an inside push, so I was able to get my hands off the block and get the (first) sack.”

No matter what happens over the next few days, Attaochu, 26, knows he belongs in the NFL.

“I got into the league when I was 21, so I’m still a young player in this league,” he said. “And I’ll just keep working hard.”