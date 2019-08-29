Announcer’s hot mic in Chiefs preseason game catches critical comment about a player

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says this is the best group of rookies the club has ever had for minicamp during his tenure At the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said that this was the best group of players overall, that he has seen during his tenure in with the Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said that this was the best group of players overall, that he has seen during his tenure in with the Chiefs.

Chiefs fans watching Thursday night’s preseason finale in Green Bay, Wisconsin may have wondered what was happening during a commercial break.

It was halftime in the game when a University of Kansas Health System commercial ran and an unknown voice suddenly could be heard.

“Brian, are you there?” the voice said. “OK, Andy was actually really animated. Surprisingly. Let’s just say, I don’t think 26 has a spot on the roster.”

It sounded like Todd McShay, who was part of KCTV-5’s coverage of the game. He was talking about Chiefs coach Andy Reid. No. 26 is cornerback Mark Fields, who was signed as an undrafted free agent, and had a tough time against the Packers.

When the second half began, McShay said on air that Reid had told him Fields struggled in the first half.

Fields was called for pass interference in the final 20 seconds of the first half. That gave the Packers the ball at the Chiefs 1-yard line, and Green Bay scored a touchdown just before halftime.

Earlier in the half, Fields was flagged on another pass-interference call and a face-mask penalty. Both came on a Packers’ touchdown drive.