Who made the grade for Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers in fourth preseason game?

Andy Reid praises young players after final preseason game Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton.

It wasn’t the most artistic of games, but that’s expected from a fourth preseason contest.

Not only did the starters for the Chiefs and Packers not play, they didn’t dress for the game in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Some 36 Packers, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, were not in uniform Thursday night.

But a Rodgers-Patrick Mahomes matchup is on the calendar. The teams meet in the regular season on Oct. 27.

Player of the game: Quarterback Kyle Shurmur got the start and was on target for most of the first half, completing 14 of 20 passes for 146 yards. On his interception that was returned for a touchdown by Ty Summers, the pocket collapsed quickly and Shurmur’s arm was hit.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs’ reserves moved the ball on the Packers’ reserves early, with their first two possessions amassing 147 yards. But the drives resulted in a field goal for the Chiefs and a pick-six for the Packers.

Reason to mope: Two turnovers became 13 Packers points in the first half, and through 3 1/2 games of the preseason, the Chiefs had committed six turnovers. Non-starters have to take care of the ball, too.

Looking ahead: The regular season arrives on Sept. 8 at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is at noon Central. Andy Reid returns to the site of his first victory as the Chiefs coach in the 2013 opener.

Rushing offense: C

Not much going on here. Carlos Hyde started and only he and Marcus Marshall got attempts through three quarters. Twice in the third quarter, Marshall slipped by the pile on fourth-and-1 on runs that produced first downs. Still, he’s likely a long shot to make the team and Hyde’s chances seem to be slipping by the week.

Passing offense: B

Shurmur had some nice moments, showing some touch on a 36-yard floater to Jody Fortson and later finding Fortson for a 2-yard score. Chase Litton went sidearm to hit Nick Keizer for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. At that point in the game, the Chiefs had outgained Green Bay 270 yards to 111. It didn’t count as a rush, but the alert play of the game belonged to wide receiver Rashard Davis, who picked up a fumble by Shurmur and advanced it 13 yards.

Rushing defense: C

The top player on the Chiefs’ defense was end Jeremiah Attaochu, who produced two sacks in the first half and was a run stopper. He also took some snaps at linebacker. Linebacker Reggie Ragland started and was in on a couple of stops.

Passing defense: D

Jordan Lucas’ interception of DeShone Kizer set up the Chiefs with a short-field touchdown. Morris Claiborne had a beautiful pass breakup in the end zone. But on the same series, Mark Fields had a tough go, committing penalties for pass interference and hands to the face.

They were two of the three defensive penalties on the drive that started after Marcus Marshall lost a fumble. Later in the second quarter, Fields committed another pass interference infraction in the end zone to set up a touchdown.

Special teams: B

Tremon Smith came up with a nice tackle on a kickoff and returned a kick 45 yards. The Chiefs forced a fumble on a kickoff to set up a third-quarter field goal.