Chiefs to sign former Dolphin Matt Moore after backup QB Chad Henne goes down

With backup Chad Henne unavailable for the immediate future, the Chiefs agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Matt Moore on Monday, a source told The Star.

Moore spent seven seasons with the Dolphins as a backup and was the team’s starter in 2011. Before that, he was with the Panthers for four seasons.

Henne fractured his right ankle during the Chiefs’ preseason game against San Francisco on Saturday night.

Henne, who will have surgery performed by Robert Anderson in Green Bay, appeared to injure the ankle when he was sacked Saturday night on the final play of his lone series. Both Arik Armstead and Damontre Moore landed on Henne’s ankle as they pulled him down from behind.

The Chiefs brought both Moore and Henne in two years ago when they were evaluating veteran backup quarterbacks, a source told The Star. When Moore stepped away, Henne signed. Because of that history, Moore was the Chiefs’ first call Sunday.

In addition to Moore, the Chiefs will also have two young quarterbacks in rookie Kyle Shurmur and second-year quarterback Chase Litton vying for a spot on the roster or the practice squad in the fourth preseason game, which is Thursday at Green Bay.

In 49 career games, Moore has 45 touchdowns to 36 interceptions. He’s thrown for 6,938 yards in his 11-season career and has an overall passer rating of 81.2.

While in Miami, Moore backed up Jay Cutler, Ryan Tannehill and Henne. In Carolina, he backed up Jimmy Clausen and Jake Delhomme.