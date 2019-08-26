Kansas City Chiefs

Three Chiefs to have surgery Tuesday, including Speaks for knee and Henne for ankle

Three Chiefs players will have surgery Tuesday, including linebacker Breeland Speaks and backup quarterback Chad Henne, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Monday.

Speaks injured his right knee and meniscus and sprained the medial collateral ligament in the Chiefs’ preseason game a week ago at Pittsburgh, and Henne fractured his right ankle during the Chiefs’ preseason game against San Francisco on Saturday night.

Also having surgery, Burkholder said, is wide receiver Marcus Kemp, who tore his left anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments and meniscus at Pittsburgh.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Speaks was doing well on first and second downs, was playing some inside linebacker and was more comfortable in his system.

“I’m hopeful for him that he bounces back,” Spagnuolo said.

This story will be updated.

