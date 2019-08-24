Dee Ford won’t play against Chiefs; But DAT, Jeff Allen in uniform for KC on Saturday

Mahomes, Chiefs warm up before 3rd preseason game against 49ers The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the preseason game against the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Anthony Sherman shows a little hip action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the preseason game against the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Anthony Sherman shows a little hip action.

The NFL preseason schedule offered the opportunity for edge rusher Dee Ford to make a quick return to Kansas City.

An injury prevented it.

Ford, traded to San Francisco in March, didn’t make the trip to Kansas City on Saturday, when the 49ers play the Chiefs in the third preseason game.

Ford, who totaled 30 1/2 sacks in five years with the Chiefs, has been battling a knee injury during preseason camp.

He won’t play.

A pair of new Chiefs — er, old Chiefs — are dressed and ready. Wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and offensive lineman Jeff Allen went through pregame warmups.

Thomas re-joined the Chiefs on Tuesday ... during the middle of practice. Allen also took part in his first practice Tuesday.