Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs fans are you ready for these new menu items: From veggie burgers to the giant BBQ ‘State Line Stack?’ August 22, 2019 02:07 PM

Aramark, the concessionaire for Arrowhead Stadium, is offering a variety of new menu items this season including barbecue brisket sandwiches, Impossible tacos, waffle burgers and bacon jalapeno mac and cheese, and cauliflower wings.