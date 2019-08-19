Knee injury to sideline Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp for the season

Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp on his first career NFL catch Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp made his first career NFL catch in KC's victory over the 49ers on Sept. 23, 2018 at Arrowhead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp made his first career NFL catch in KC's victory over the 49ers on Sept. 23, 2018 at Arrowhead.

The first player to take the field before a Chiefs game is Marcus Kemp. He works with coaches on punt coverage, tracking balls in the corner.

That will no longer be the case in 2019. Kemp will miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in the same knee during Saturday’s preseason game at Pittsburgh, The Star has learned. An MRI confirmed the injury.

With a roster spot available, the Chiefs signed offensive lineman Jeff Allen to a one-year deal on Monday.

In the second quarter, Kemp hauled in a 17-yard reception from Chad Henne and almost immediately was met by Steelers safety Sean Davis, who hit Kemp low.

The loss is significant. Kemp was having an excellent preseason and figured to be a strong contender to make the roster as a wide receiver.

An undrafted free agent from Hawaii in 2017, Kemp appeared in one regular season game and the Chiefs’ playoff loss to the Titans that season. He played in all 16 regular season and two playoff games and made his first NFL reception last season.

Kemp appeared to be battling such players as Byron Pringle and Cody Thompson for a roster spot and likely would have held an edge because of his special teams value.

Pringle looks like a good bet to make the roster. Thompson, a rookie free agent who played at Toledo, could find his way onto the roster with the latest development. He’s had a solid preseason and led the Chiefs with seven receptions against the Steelers.

Allen was the Chiefs’ second round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft and was in Kansas City through 2015. He signed a four-year deal with the Texans, who released Allen in July, 2018 with an injury settlement. He signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last October as injuries started to pile up.

Allen started four games for the Chiefs last season and has made 66 starts in 80 NFL career games.