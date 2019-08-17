Halftime observations from Pittsburgh: Chiefs, Steelers tied at Heinz Field

The Summer of Showtime From playing pickup basketball to riding horses through the ocean off the coast of Turks and Caicos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the busy summer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From playing pickup basketball to riding horses through the ocean off the coast of Turks and Caicos, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the busy summer.

Patrick Mahomes did indeed play the first half.

Of the first quarter.

It wasn’t quite what Andy Reid promised when he said his starters would play the entire first half. Instead, Mahomes got two drives. Neither resulted in points. Mahomes’ timing looked a bit off in those series, missing throws to Damien Williams and Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs entered halftime tied 7-7 with the Steelers after a Chad Henne-led scoring drive to nearly close the second quarter. Henne finished off the 13-play, 81-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to rookie Mecole Hardman for his second touchdown in as many weeks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hardman wasn’t the only rookie to pick right up where he left off a week ago. Running back Darwin Thompson showed burst with the second-string offense as the third running back to rotate in. At halftime, he led the Chiefs with four carries for 30 yards, including a 14-yard run.

A tale of two 34s

Carlos Hyde looked to be having a decent series, picking up carries of four and seven yards, but he ended the Chiefs’ second series with a fumble after getting through a hole for a six-yard gain.

But as the Steelers took over on the very next play, Herb Miller, who also wears No. 34, gave the ball right back to the Chiefs’ offense.

Miller, who played with the second-string defense opposite of D’Montre Wade, forced wide receiver Donte Moncrief to fumble, and Damien Wilson recovered it.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Miller. The rookie from Florida Atlantic failed to firmly set the edge on Jaylen Samuels’ touchdown run and contributed to the Steelers’ scoring the first touchdown of the night.

He came back to make a solid stop on the kickoff before getting beat by a throw on the ensuing drive.

Still D-eveloping

Two games into the preseason, Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive overhaul is far from complete.

The Steelers got on the board first, scoring on a 14-yard TD run by Samuels midway through the second quarter. The score came as the Chiefs blew assignments all over the field, and it capped off a 14-play, 89-yard drive.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu played a preseason-high three snaps Saturday night, but that was it.

Mathieu bumped his shoulder in the first drive, and he didn’t return to the game after tackling James Conner to force a three-and-out. The injury isn’t expected to be serious, but Mathieu didn’t play after that as the Chiefs exercised caution.

In his stead, rookie Juan Thornhill got time with the first-string defense at free safety, and Daniel Sorensen played more strong safety. Thornhill showed hustle in his reps, his best play coming midway through the second quarter when he dove in front of Eli Rogers in the end zone to knock down a Mason Rudolph pass.

Yelder hurt

Deon Yelder looked to have an edge in the TE2 battle, leading the Chiefs with two catches for 31 yards in the first half.

But after Yelder caught a 27-yard pass from Henne, he exited the game with an ankle injury and was questionable to return.

It appeared the Steelers defender landed on his legs. With Yelder out, tight end Blake Bell got more playing time.