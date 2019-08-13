Look for some key Chiefs to see first preseason action Saturday at Pittsburgh

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a 25-yard reception from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. It was Mahomes’ eighth touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season. jsleezer@kcstar.com

In the Chiefs’ second preseason game, Patrick Mahomes returns to the stadium that holds good memories: Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.

Huh?

The Steelers have the NFL’s third best home record in the regular season since 2004, trailing only the Patriots and Ravens in winning percentage. But Mahomes is 1-0 there and what a victory it was. He threw six touchdown passes and had a season-best 154.3 passer rating in the Chiefs’ victory in Week 2 last season.

This is the preseason, and who knows how many snaps Mahomes gets. He had eight in the preseason opener, a 38-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the length of the team’s first-possession touchdown drive.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., (Central) Saturday

TV: KCTV (Ch. 5)

Radio: KCFX (101.1)

Favorite: Pick ‘em







What to watch

Some Chiefs who didn’t play in the opener against the Bengals could see action Saturday. Defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice on Monday. So did Alex Okafor, although he didn’t finish the workout. Running back Damien Williams was back and running with the first team, although Andy Reid has said there will be a committee approach to the position.

Looking to follow up on nice debuts are rookies Mecole Hardman and running back Darwin Thompson. Each turned on the jets to get into the end zone against the Bengals. Look for the No. 2 tight end battle between Deon Yelder and Blake Bell to continue.

Newly acquired Morris Claiborne won’t play this week, Reid said.

Most of the Chiefs’ starters got only a handful of snaps in the opener. Safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Chris Jones hardly broke a sweat with two snaps. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce got one.

The Steelers won their preseason opener, 30-28 over the Buccaneers. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and most of the Steelers’ starters didn’t play. Look for Big Ben to begin to shake off the rust this week. It’s been a tough week for the organization with the death of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake.