SportsBeat KC podcast: A front row seat to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Chiefs Johnny Robinson (left) and Tony Gonzalez were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. AP

The Chiefs were well represented at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend in Canton, Ohio, with the induction of tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Johnny Robinson.

Star columnist Vahe Gregorian was there and shares his impressions of the event with host Blair Kerkhoff. Columnist Sam Mellinger remembers Gonzalez as the best player on some poor Chiefs teams. And it sounded like there was good showing of Chiefs fans in the audience.

Read our related stories: Here’s to Mr. Johnny: Hall of Fame brethren punctuate induction with own tributes

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Former Chiefs great Tony G: From bullied kid to Hall of Famer who speaks his mind

At long last, Johnny Robinson gets his due in Canton to match a Hall of Fame life

And here’s a special subscription offer for SportsBeat KC listeners! Follow the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link for a 40% discount on a digital subscription to all sports stories from The Kansas City Star.