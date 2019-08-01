Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Magic Crunch’ cereal has hit shelves around Kansas City and region

‘Mahomes Magic Crunch’ hits shelves at KC-area HyVee stores 'Mahomes Magic Crunch' cereal is now available at HyVee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska beginning on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 'Mahomes Magic Crunch' cereal is now available at HyVee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska beginning on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

In the end, Chiefs fans may care more about owning the box than how this cereal actually tastes.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ very own breakfast cereal arrived on the shelves of all Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores Thursday.

Mahomes Magic Crunch also will be available in select Hy-Vee stores in southern Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until the cereal is sold out. Hy-Vee said it created the cereal with Mahomes’ charitable foundation (the 15 and Mahomies Foundation) and PLB Sports, Inc.

Hy-Vee said in a news release: “This limited-edition collector’s product is expected to raise $25,000 for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Those proceeds will be donated to help underserved children in the Kansas City and surrounding area.”

Here is a look at the cereal:

Chiefs Kingdom, did you hear the news?

Tomorrow, August 1st, is the official launch of the limited edition Mahomes Magic Crunch Cereal available exclusively at Hy-Vee while supplies last!

Available while supplies last. See store for details. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1qQtKIHvhM — Hy-Vee Omaha/Papio (@HyVeeOmaha) August 1, 2019







“Patrick Mahomes is a true MVP both on and off the field, and is a terrific role model for our customers and football fans alike,” Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s chief marketing officer and chief customer officer, said in a news release. “We’re excited to partner with his Foundation to launch this new cereal celebrating the very special ‘Mahomes magic’ that he’s brought to football fans across the country.”

Here’s a sampling of how the boxes were selling at Hy-Vee locations in the area as of about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kansas City, Missouri

207 NE Englewood Rd.: About “a pallet” left. The store was to be getting a new shipment between 1-2 p.m. Thursday.

5330 NW 64th St.: There are “a bunch left,” according to a store spokeswoman.





Gladstone, Missouri

7117 N Prospect Ave.: There were roughly 1 500 boxes left, and the store will likely sell out for good by this weekend, according to a store spokesman.

Overland Park, Kansas

8501 W 95th St.: Per store spokeswoman, there are “a bunch” left, and the store was planning to restock throughout Thursday.





8900 W 135th St.: About eight pallets of the boxes arrived at the store, which expected to sell out by the end of the day Thursday, per a store spokeswoman. There’s a chance the location will restock moving forward, but that isn’t a certainty, the spokeswoman said.

Shawnee, Kansas

13550 W 63rd St.: The location is selling the boxes “fairly quickly,” per a store spokeswoman, and most people are buying more than one at a time. Supplies will “maybe” last until Friday.





Mission, Kansas

6655 Martway St.: The store has “a whole lot” left in a “tower,” per a store spokeswoman. The location is selling well, but there are more “in the back.”

The Star’s Greg Woods contributed to this report.