Breeland on collision that’s temporarily sidelined Tyreek Hill: ‘It’s just football’

Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill got the worst of the collision with cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

But Breeland, a cornerback, also felt bad after the hit during Tuesday’s drills.

“I didn’t see him in my line,” Breeland said. “I was just going to make a play on the ball. It was unfortunate that we had that collision.”

On the play, Hill, Breeland and the ball arrived at about the same time, a bang-bang play. Hill remained down for a moment, then went to the injury tent. From there, he was taken to the training facility and missed the rest of practice.

Hill also missed Wednesday’s practice that started outside but was moved to an indoor facility because of rain. Hill stood on the sideline wearing a leg sleeve.

The players were in pads, but there was no tackling.

“It wasn’t intentional, in no way, shape or form,” Breeland said. “It’s just football. You get some nicks and bruises sometimes. I’m just glad he was able to come back from that.”

Hill tweeted on Tuesday that there were no hard feelings between the players: “we just competing boss !! getting better every day.”

At Practice

A position switch and a newcomer highlighted the day.

Tremon Smith, a speedy second-year cornerback who started one game for the Chiefs on defense last season, showed up at Wednesday’s practice in a new jersey, No. 20. He’s switched to running back.

“We’ll see how that goes,” coach Andy Reid said. “He’s got to get the verbiage down, but today was a good start, fundamentally for him.”

Smith also was the team’s top kickoff return specialist last year.

Added to the roster was cornerback Michael Hunter. He entered the NFL as an undefeated free agent from Oklahoma State in 2016 and joined the New York Giants. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was the Giants’ defensive coordinator that year. The Chiefs are down a couple of corners with Smith’s move to offense. And corner Keith Reaser suffered an Achilles injury on Saturday.

Defensive end Frank Clark arrived late to practice Tuesday after he was pulled for speeding. According to the Chiefs, Clark was with family who are visiting St. Joseph and was running late. “Not a big deal,” Reid said.

Moving practice indoors provided ideal conditions for the field goal team. Harrison Butker made one of two from 58 yards.