They’re the Chiefs heroes you need: Check out The Star’s new comic-book video series

Six months after an OT loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Kansas City's NFL crusaders, led by Patrick Mahomes, are back in a new comic video series.

The parallel is just too easy to make.

In the Marvel Universe, Thanos collects all six Infinity Stones and proves to be a villain fans love to hate in one of the most popular movie franchises in history.

In February, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl ring, and he’s become a villain that Chiefs fans and others around the NFL love to hate.

For players and fans of the Chiefs, it’s taken every bit of the past six months to deal with the team’s bitter, oh-so-close loss to Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs hope that defeat will merely be a blip in their own franchise history.

The team has spent the offseason getting better in pretty much every facet of its game in hopes of playing in its first Super Bowl in half a century. Plus, the Chiefs have quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is kind of like Captain America and Iron Man rolled into one.

This week, The Star launches a comic book-themed series that will run periodically throughout the season. Mahomes and his teammates have captivated a city and its kingdom, and we hope to help kindle this excitement through another Super Bowl run.

Today, episode one.