Race cars, military vehicles: Chiefs hit camp in style on veterans’ reporting day

Remember when veterans arriving to Chiefs training camp meant players digging duffel bags out of their trunks?

No more.

With a police escort, fullback Anthony Sherman pulled up Friday at Missouri Western driving the best car of the show: the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang of Emporia, Kansas native and lifelong Chiefs fan Clint Bowyer.

Turns out, Sherman was going for a theme.

“We’ve got a lot of young speedsters on the offense,” said Sherman, wearing a racing helmet with a Chiefs arrowhead logo and a sleeveless racing outfit. “The only way I’m going to keep up with these young kids is if I’m riding NASCAR.

“It’s not street legal — that’s why the police escort.”

Sherman was the honorary pace car driver at the KC Masterpiece 400 in May at Kansas Speedway. It was there that he and Bowyer first talked about Sherman driving one of his cars.

“I found a way to one-up last year’s outfit,” said Sherman, who arrived to camp in 2018 wearing a red, white and blue wrestling singlet.

A few minutes later, in pulled a military transport vehicle — a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, to be exact — driven by punter Dustin Colquitt.

The longest-tenured Chiefs veteran brought along a couple of special-teams teammates: kicker Harrison Butker and long-snapper James Winchester.

“This is a great way to tell the troops we support them and will try to entertain them all fall,” Colquitt said.

With the veterans joining the rest of the team in camp Friday, the Chiefs’ first full-squad workout is scheduled for Saturday.

That practice begins at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public. A $5 per person admission fee includes time to collect team autographs.