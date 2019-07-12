Kansas City Chiefs

Video shows Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throwing football out of Arrowhead Stadium

Patrick Mahomes throws ball from field out of Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback throws a ball from the field out of Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 12, 2019. By
This is some real Uncle Rico stuff.

Video from a pair of Kansas City television stations on Friday showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing a football over the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

Yeah, you read that right.

It’s not quite Uncle Rico boasting* he could throw a football over the mountains in “Napoleon Dynamite,” but Mahomes appeared to be trying to throw a football into a trash can on a concourse on the other side of the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

*Mahomes probably could hit a guy on a bicycle with a steak, however.

The throw, which happened Friday afternoon, impressed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce:

Ch. 5 (KCTV) shared a longer version on Facebook:

And the legend grows.

