Here is what analysts are saying about Tyreek Hill’s meeting with the NFL

Brett Veach addresses Tyreek Hill audio recording Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says Tyreek Hill won’t be involved in team activities for now. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says Tyreek Hill won’t be involved in team activities for now.

This week may be pivotal to the future of wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s tenure with the Chiefs.

Hill, who has been suspended from team activities by the Chiefs since April, will meet with the NFL this week, sources told The Star. The Chiefs open training camp July 27, and it remains to be seen if Hill will be in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Although the Johnson County district attorney said a criminal child-abuse probe involving Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal was not active, there is an active child welfare case involving Hill’s son by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

The news of Hill’s meeting led to some interesting analysis from NFL writers. Here is what they were saying.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote a story with the headline, “NFL planned meeting with Tyreek Hill raises more questions than it answers.”

This is a part of what Florio wrote: “The news raises more questions than it answers, given that the league previously has suggested that it is deferring to the still-pending proceeding that resulted in Hill’s three-year-old son being removed from the custody of Hill and the boy’s mother. Unless that proceeding has ended, or unless the league has secured permission from the court to speak to Hill, the league’s decision to move forward conflicts with its prior messages.

“The league also will reportedly meet with Hill on multiple occasions, which can be regarded as an indication that Hill is being investigated for multiple potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. As previously explained, Hill could in theory be disciplined for making threats against Crystal Espinal, and for contributing to conditions that resulted in Hill’s child being removed from his custody.”

Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports was on KCSP (610 AM) on Tuesday and said there is optimism that Hill will be with the Chiefs in the upcoming season.

Terez Paylor thinks there are some reasons for optimism when it comes to Tyreek Hill returning to the #Chiefs sooner rather than later.



FULL AUDIO: https://t.co/J3l1wfWfmk pic.twitter.com/LAngaIKYD2 — 610 Sports Radio (@610SportsKC) June 25, 2019

Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr wrote a story headlined, “NFL Moves Closer to a Decision on Tyreek Hill.”

Here is an excerpt: “The NFL has penalized players without formal charges being filed, or without an arrest being made. The challenge ahead for the league is to figure out a way to place this all into perspective, including the fact that Hill has a history of dangerous and violent behavior with women.”

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network had a simple but telling statement: