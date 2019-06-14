Chiefs sign two players with local ties who had tried out for team during minicamp

Hear Patrick Mahomes’ plans for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl bid and how much he loves Kansas City Hear Patrick Mahomes' plans for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl bid and how much he loves Kansas City Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hear Patrick Mahomes' plans for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl bid and how much he loves Kansas City

Two players ties to the region announced they have signed contracts with the Chiefs.

Josh Caldwell and Abdul Beecham were among six tryout players who participated in the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp this week.

Caldwell, a Northwest Missouri State fullback who played at Lee’s Summit North, led the Bearcats in rushing touchdowns with 11 last season. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back led the MIAA in rushing in 2016 with 1,408 yards.

Beecham, a Kansas State offensive guard, started 11 games for the Wildcats last season. The 6-3, 321-pound native of Cibolo, Texas, helped pave the way for one of the Big 12’s top rushing offenses last season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

1 Local day tryout.. 2 minicamp tryouts... Finally inked a deal!!!! Never give up on your dreams. Let's roll Chiefs Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/SzXfXIO1Sj — Joshua L Caldwell (@25StillRunning) June 14, 2019

I just signed a deal I’m on, Yeah yeah... Thank you @Chiefs . We just gettin started pic.twitter.com/vC58spUXnq — Beech (@TweetsByBeech_) June 14, 2019