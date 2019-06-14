Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs sign two players with local ties who had tried out for team during minicamp

Two players ties to the region announced they have signed contracts with the Chiefs.

Josh Caldwell and Abdul Beecham were among six tryout players who participated in the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp this week.

Caldwell, a Northwest Missouri State fullback who played at Lee’s Summit North, led the Bearcats in rushing touchdowns with 11 last season. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back led the MIAA in rushing in 2016 with 1,408 yards.

Beecham, a Kansas State offensive guard, started 11 games for the Wildcats last season. The 6-3, 321-pound native of Cibolo, Texas, helped pave the way for one of the Big 12’s top rushing offenses last season.



