No running back by committee for Chiefs. Damien Williams is the starter

The personal and professional growth of Chiefs Damien Williams Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has grown up proving himself on several occasions, throughout his life in football. Williams says he took the hard route in his career and is thankful to being signed by the Chiefs and in the playoffs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has grown up proving himself on several occasions, throughout his life in football. Williams says he took the hard route in his career and is thankful to being signed by the Chiefs and in the playoffs.

Make no mistake, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said: Damien Williams is the team’s starting running back.

No committee needed here.

“Damien Williams is our starter,” Bieniemy said. “We expect him to excel in that role.”

Last season, Williams didn’t become the starter until the final month. After the Chiefs dismissed Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware started the next two games. But after he suffered an injury, Wiliams moved into the starting role for the final three games and was superb.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Williams rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns while catching 14 passes and another touchdown in those three games.

He went to the next level in the playoffs, rushing for 129 yards a touchdown against the Colts and recording three total touchdowns against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Williams had been released by the Dolphins after the 2017 season. He signed with the Chiefs in March, 2018 and in December signed a two-year extension with an $8.1 million max value.

Williams and wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed the Chiefs’ voluntary workout on Thursday for personal reasons, team officials said.