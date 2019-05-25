Kansas City Chiefs
SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs OTAs, Mahomes’ rising star and Chris Jones’ absence
On this episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast, we discuss the the Kansas City Chiefs’ organized team activities heading into full squad workouts. Well, almost full squad. Star defensive lineman Chris Jones has not attended the voluntary practice. Host Blair Kerkhoff and beat writer Brooke Pryor share their takeaways. Also, Brooke has a dilemma regarding a new family member.
Read the stories we discussed:
Comfortable in role with Chiefs, in community, Patrick Mahomes enters Year 2 as a starter
Defensive star Chris Jones missing from Chiefs’ workouts; contract remains unsettled
Darron Lee happily joins Game of Thrones pal Patrick Mahomes on revamped Chiefs roster
Sammy Watkins had an offseason acquisition; leadership he intends to share with Chiefs
Comments