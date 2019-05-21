New Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman’s first NFL trading card off the press

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs draft picks Mecole Hardman, Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team.

A month ago, wide receiver Mecole Hardman was taken by the Chiefs as their first selection in the NFL Draft.

Tuesday, his first NFL trading card dropped.

On the card, Hardman, the second-round pick from Georgia, is seen running toward the camera in his No. 17 Chiefs jersey.

Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL and NFL Players Association, released the card for online purchase. Prices range from $9.99 and up and the cards will be available at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Hardman was selected No. 56 overall.