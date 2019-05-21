Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appears to be absent for start of OTAs

Chiefs DL Chris Jones after AFC Championship loss: ‘We’ll be in this position again’ Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said they will be better next season after a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said they will be better next season after a 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

While most of the Chiefs have reported to the start of organized team activities in Kansas City, at least one member is far away from Arrowhead.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones sent a tweet with the location tagged as Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday morning, appearing to confirm a Yahoo Sports report that Jones was absent for the start of OTAs.

These offseason team workouts are voluntary. The Chiefs will hold a mandatory minicamp on June 11-13.

Thank you God!!!

It takes a smile, to make a smile.. — Chris Jones (@stonecoldjones_) May 21, 2019

Jones, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract, but the two sides have been engaged in ongoing contract extension talks.

“There’s a lot of time to go before the season starts, and he’s certainly a guy that we’ve targeted and would love to get done,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said at March’s league meetings. “The conversations have started.

“I wouldn’t say they are heating up at a rapid pace, but you’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve had two to three of these conversations and they’re getting better.”

Jones lead the Chiefs with 15 1/2 sacks last season.

