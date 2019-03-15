Tyrann Mathieu contract numbers with Chiefs: $26.8 million guaranteed, report says

The dollar figures are in on Tyrann Mathieu’s free-agent contract with the Chiefs.
Mathieu, introduced by the Chiefs on Thursday, signed a three-year deal worth $42 million.
The contract includes a $14.8 million signing bonus and his 2020 base salary of $11.1 million is also guaranteed.
Over the three years, Mathieu’s deal includes $26.8 million in guaranteed money. The figures were first reported by Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.
Mathieu earned $7 million last season with the Houston Texans. He has started every game over the past two years, for the Texans in 2018 and Arizona Cardinals in 2017. Mathieu was a first-team All-Pro with the Cardinals in 2015.
Shortly after news broke about Mathieu, the Chiefs parted ways with safety Eric Berry, who had a $16.5 million cap hit for 2019.
