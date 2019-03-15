Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt suspended eight games by NFL

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has been suspended eight games by the NFL for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Hunt was captured on video kicking and shoving a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel. He was placed on the league’s Commissioner’s Exempt List and released by the Chiefs in December after the video was published by TMZ and the Chiefs found he had not been truthful in telling them about the event.

Hunt is not appealing the suspension.

“I want to again apologize for my actions last year,” Hunt said in a statement released by the Browns. “I know that my behavior hurt a lot of people, and I again apologize to them. ...

“My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my teammates, the organization and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I’m able to fully return to playing the game I love. “

Hunt signed a one-year, $1.1. million contract with the Browns in February. The contract comes with a $645,000 base salary and a $25,000 bonus for every game he’s on the active roster.





Because the suspension is one without pay, Hunt will forfeit $303,529 of his base salary. With the active-roster bonuses, though, he could earn $200,000 upon return.

“PRS Agency stands behind our client, Kareem Hunt, in his decision to accept the suspension handed down by the NFL today,” Hunt’s agent, Dan Saffron, said in a statement to ESPN. “We want to thank the Browns for the unwavering support they have shown Kareem. We also want to acknowledge the NFLPA, who has provided a great deal of guidance for Kareem through the process.”

Former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, now the Browns’ GM, was responsible for drafting Hunt in Kansas City and made the decision to bring him to Cleveland, despite the impending suspension.

“Within his person, I think, deep down, if you really sit and engage with him, he has a really good heart, he really does,” Dorsey said at the NFL Combine. “Now, the act he did last year was very egregious, we all know that. But the degree of remorse that he has shown, and he is so committed to showing through his actions and not his words that, you know what, he’s going to be a better person.”