Chiefs’ Wylie, Fuller (and former Chiefs safety Ron Parker) cash in with NFL bonuses

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, who last weekend earned the Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award at the annual 101 Awards banquet in Kansas City, on Thursday pocketed a cool $311,406 in bonus money per the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union.

But he wasn’t the highest-bonused player on the Chiefs’ roster when the annual performance-based and veterans-pool distributions were calculated and announced by the league. That honor went to cornerback Kendall Fuller, who pulled down a cool $434,762 in combined performance-based and veteran-pool money, the 12th-highest figure in the NFL.

Funded as benefits via league-wide revenue and the NFLPA, such payouts are intended to give players on less valuable contracts additional income based on their playing time in a given season — in this case, 2018.

Wylie is entering the second year of a two-year deal with the Chiefs that’s worth a reported $1,050,000.

Fuller, meanwhile, enters the 2019 season in the final year of a four-year, $3,123,424 contract that he signed with the team that drafted him — Washington. The contract was structured in such a way that it paid out $647,500 last season but jumps to $2,025,000 for 2019.

Safety Ron Parker also cashed in this week, earning an extra $403,941 in veteran-pool money in his return to the Chiefs. Parker’s still looking for work, however, having been released by the Chiefs in January.

Tops in overall bonus distribution was Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, who added $533,558 to his bank account Thursday.

A couple of other notables:

Mizzou product Connor McGovern, now a Denver Broncos offensive lineman, earned $445,424, or eighth most overall, including a chart-topping $144,472 from the veteran pool.

K-State product Cody Whitehair, now with the Chicago Bears, got $118,320 via the veteran pool.