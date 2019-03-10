Justin Houston through the years with the Chiefs: Sacks, big contract, injuries

Justin Houston, released by the Chiefs on Sunday, quickly became an impact player upon joining the team in 2011. With four Pro Bowl selections and one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, Houston will be remembered for his big-play ability.

Injuries became an issue over the second half of his tenure with the Chiefs.

Here is a rundown of Houston’s highlights in KC through the years:

2011

After a stellar three-year career at Georgia, where he recorded 20 career sacks, Houston was selected by the Chiefs in the third round, No. 70 overall. “Fits the mold of a 3-4 outside linebacker,” according to an NFL Combine scouting report at the time.

Houston started the Chiefs’ first two games and 10 overall in his rookie season. His best game came in a December victory in Chicago, where he collected his first three sacks of his NFL career.

2012

The Chiefs were terrible, finishing 2-14, but Houston turned in a solid second season. He started every game and picked his first interception and safety while recording 10 sacks. Houston also made his first Pro Bowl.

2013

Houston and Tamba Hali become one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing tandems. The Chiefs began a big-time turnaround under newly hired head coach Andy Reid and Houston set a career best with 11 sacks. His missed the final five games with an elbow injury but returned for the Chiefs’ playoff loss at Indianapolis, where he recorded a sack.

2014

In one of the best pass-rushing seasons in NFL history, Houston finished with 22 sacks, breaking the franchise record of 20 set by Derrick Thomas in 1990 and falling one-half sack short of Michael Strahan’s NFL record set in 2001. The Chiefs didn’t reach the playoffs, but Houston made his third Pro Bowl and was named All-Pro.

2015

On July 15, Houston signed a six-year contract extension, including a $20.5 million signing bonus, for a total value of $101 million. It’s the largest contract in team history and also made Houston the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history. A knee injury limited Houston to 11 games and 7 1/2 sacks, although he was named to the Pro Bowl team for the fourth straight year.

2016

The knee issues continued and Houston was limited to a season-low five regular-season games He played in the Chiefs’ home playoff loss to the Steelers.

2017

In his most complete season since 2015, Houston started 15 games and added 9 1/2 sacks to his career total.

2018

A hamstring injury limited Houston to 12 games, but he was at his best down the stretch as the Chiefs won their third straight AFC West title and advanced to the conference championship game. Houston had six sacks in the final four regular-season games and added two sacks and a recovered fumble in the Chiefs’ playoff victory over the Colts.

2019

On March 10, the Chiefs announced Houston’s release. His eight-season totals: 102 games with 96 starts, 78 1/2 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and four interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown. He appeared in seven playoff games. With the move, the Chiefs will save $14.1 million in cap space for 2019.

“He really helped set the tone,” Reid said. “And I appreciate the work he put in with us. I wish him the best as he continues his career.”