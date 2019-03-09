Testaverde, son of Heisman winner and former roommate of Mahomes, relishes NFL shot

Vincent Testaverde has a pretty recognizable name.

That’s what happens when your dad and namesake is a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback.

But he wants his name to be recognized for a different reason: for being an NFL-caliber quarterback in his own right.

That’s why he was on the indoor turf at Arrowhead Stadium’s practice facility Saturday morning, working out with just about 30 other NFL hopefuls in front of scouts at a regional combine.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

“It’s really my one shot, you know?” he said. “I didn’t get a Combine invite. I’m not a big-time college name out there right now. Not one of the big-time top quarterbacks they’re talking about right now. So this was my opportunity to prove myself in front of the scouts, and I did my best.”

Testaverde bounced around during his college career, spending time at Texas Tech and Miami before finally settling in at Albany for his final season of eligibility.

While at Texas Tech, Testaverde crossed paths with a guy whose fingerprints are all over Arrowhead.

Back in 2014, Testaverde was a freshman quarterback backing up fellow freshman quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I knew he was special when I saw him play for the first time,” said Testaverde, who was also roommates with Mahomes. “Me and him would always push each other to get better. But I knew he was going to be a special player.”

Testaverde got a chance to take over for Mahomes against Texas when Mahomes went out with an injury. He completed 15 of 26 passes with one interception in that game.

“We didn’t have all that great of a year that year — I think we only won four games,” Testaverde said. “We lost that one. But it was a cool experience. Being a freshman, a true freshman and getting to play in front of 60-70,000, a rival game. It was fun.”

After making two more collegiate stops after Texas Tech, Testaverde is ready to follow in the footsteps of his old roommate — and his dad.

To get there, Testaverde is leaning heavily on his dad’s advice.

“My dad, he’s there with me every step of the way,” he said. “I learn everything from him. Anything that he’s learned, he teaches me and I’m still learning from him. Every day, me and him talk about everything football-wise and non-football-wise. But he played for a long time, so he knows what it’s like and prepared me for that.”

Holcomb fits versatile linebacker role

With their pending switch to a 4-3 defense, the Chiefs could be in the market for linebackers who fit the scheme a bit better.

There was at least one guy on the field at Saturday’s regional combine who comes close to fitting the bill: UNC product Cole Holcomb.

“At Carolina, we ran a 4-3,” Holcomb said. “We started switching to a multiple front defense, but usually, I played the WILL spot and the MIKE spot. In our nickel package, I played our MIKE and our other outside backer. I played both of those throughout the year, so I feel very comfortable at both of those spots.

“Love the WILL spot, but I love being able to take control and run the defense and get guys lined up and make the checks and do all that kind of stuff. So I enjoy doing that, being the D-coordinator on the field. And running through stuff like that with my guys and just direct traffic out there.”

A second-team All-ACC honoree for his senior season, Holcomb closed out his college career with 105 tackles, a sack, eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups and four forced fumbles. He also had 313 tackles in the last three seasons.

In addition to doing the drills and measurements, Holcomb also had the opportunity to introduce himself to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

“Talked to him for a little bit,” Holcomb said. “It’s awesome being able to come here to this facility, see these guys, try to put a name to a face.”

Phillips represents Volunteers

After getting shut out at the NFL Combine, the Tennessee football program was represented at the regional event.

Defensive end Kyle Phillips put on a strong showing in front of the scouts, showing his speed and quickness with about 10 pounds added to his 6-4 frame.

“I just wanted to show guys that my versatility, being at 275, I think I ran pretty well today,” Phillips said. “I think I moved pretty well today, especially being at that size. I gained a little weight coming from the season, so I was happy to know that I could still move pretty well being at this weight. I was really excited about that and knowing that guys could put me at different positions, different spots to play right away.”

Phillips, a Nashville native, was third on the team with 56 tackles in his senior season, including eight for loss. He has recorded five sacks and one interception.

“Everybody wants to go to the Combine, and the guys that made it definitely deserved it,” Phillips said. “But getting the chance to do this has been a big help. My Pro Day is next week, so I got a little pre-run before I do my pro day. It was also good to get your feet wet and get some guys to see you that they might not have watched me during the season. I’m in a different area, different scouts, so definitely good to get multiple eyes on me for sure.”