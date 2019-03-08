NFL/Chiefs free agent tracker: Scratch safety Eric Weddle off list of possible targets

Here is a rundown of all the NFL free agency news affecting the Chiefs. Follow it throughout the signing frenzy for key comings and goings as teams part ways with (and/or bring in) players.
The latest updates are on top:
Weddle to Rams: 4 p.m. Friday
At least one potential addition for the Chiefs has come off the board.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports. Weddle, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week, agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, per NFL Network.
Weddle’s deal came together quickly after the 34-year-old arrived in L.A. on Thursday night, according to an ESPN report.
Comments