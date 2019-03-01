Andy Reid makes push for NFL overtime rules change, wants both teams to get ball

Because Kansas City lost the overtime coin toss in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs’ season ended with future MVP Patrick Mahomes on the bench.

But now coach Andy Reid is making a push to make sure there isn’t a repeat of that in the future.

“Coach is working on that,” general manager Brett Veach told Pro Football Talk Live. “I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do. I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime.”

As it stands now, the NFL playoff overtime rules mandate that 15-minute periods are played until a winner emerges. Each team gets a possession — unless a touchdown or a safety is scored on the first possession.

That’s exactly what happened in KC’s overtime loss to the Patriots as New England won the coin toss and Tom Brady went on to convert three third downs en route to a game-winning touchdown run by Rex Burkhead.

Asked if he wanted to see a change to the rules on Wednesday at the NFL Combine, Reid was non-committal.

“They’re talking about them,” Reid said. “And we’ll see how all that rolls. We all have our opinions. We’ll just see how it goes. The league makes the right decision.

“They’ve got to listen to a lot of voices coming at them from various angles. But they’re aware of it and looking at things.”

The NFL Competition Committee will meet after the combine to discuss new rules proposals. A rules change requires a three-fourths majority, or 24 teams voting in favor of the change.

