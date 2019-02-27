Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs safety Eric Berry isn’t having surgery for heel injury this offseason

By Brooke Pryor

February 27, 2019 03:56 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Despite missing all but three games in the 2018 season, Chiefs safety Eric Berry isn’t having surgery on the sore heel that kept him sidelined for most of the year.

Asked about the status of Berry’s nagging injury during a Wednesday media session at the NFL Combine, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told local reporters that Berry hadn’t had surgery since the season ended — and wasn’t expected to have any.

“I think it’s all positive,” Reid said of Berry’s status. “He didn’t have surgery. That’s not what he did. Or have to have surgery. That’s kind of where it’s at.”

Berry got a second opinion on the injury from surgeon Bob Anderson in Green Bay, Wis., and is expected to be ready for offseason workouts, a league source told The Star.

After missing nearly the entire 2017 season because of an Achilles tendon rupture in the season opener, Berry’s latest injury saga began at training camp, when he missed practice in early August because of a sore heel in the other foot, kicking off a 109-day stretch in which he didn’t participate in practice.

Berry finally returned to practice Nov. 28 and made his season debut against the Chargers on Dec. 13.

The 30-year-old safety played against the Chargers and Seahawks and in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots.

Reid said he expects Berry’s offseason process to be the same as any other veteran returning to the team.

“He went and got it looked at,” Reid said. “He didn’t not do that. He’s just taking care of business. Offseason stuff.”

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

