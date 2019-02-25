Robert Kraft was at spa hours before heading to KC for AFC title game: documents

When the news came Friday that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had been charged with soliciting sex at a spa in Jupiter, Fla., police said he made two visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.
On Monday, court documents say Kraft was at the spa fewer than eight hours before the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Chiefs on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium.
New England won 37-31 in overtime and advanced to Super Bowl LIII, which it also won.
A Palm Beach State Attorney’s office probable cause affidavit ends with this sentence: “Based on the aforementioned investigation, I have probable cause to believe Robert K. Kraft did solicit, induce, entice, or procure another to commit prostitution, lewdness, or assignation, contrary to Florida Statute 796.07(5)(a)1.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg has charged Kraft and the 24 other men in the case with a first-degree misdemeanor for soliciting prostitution, which is punishable up to a year in jail. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that it was believed that the men would be charged with second-degree misdemeanors.
The NFL released this statement on Monday about Kraft: “Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL. We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the Policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. We will take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”
After his alleged visit to the spa, Kraft was at Arrowhead at least an hour before kickoff, walking down the sidelines.
Comments