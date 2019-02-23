Mahomes went to Texas to train, but his puppy was the real star at the gym

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought a special companion with him to an offseason workout Friday at a training facility in west Fort Worth.

Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning MVP, had his new puppy, Silver, join him for a morning workout at APEC.

Mahomes, the former Texas Tech standout, spends part of his offseason training at APEC with the gym’s founder, Bobby Stroupe.

Stroupe has been training Mahomes since he was in the fourth grade in East Texas.