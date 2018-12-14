Kansas City Chiefs

Podcast on the Chiefs’ defense & more after Thursday night’s loss to Chargers

The Kansas City Star

December 14, 2018 02:04 PM

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen tries to catch him in the third quarter of Thursday’s football game on December 13, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Star’s A-Team broke down the Chiefs’ 29-28 loss to the LA Chargers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Take a listen:

