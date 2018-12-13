Kansas City Chiefs

Watch Eric Berry's introduction in first game back with Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

December 13, 2018

Chiefs safety Eric Berry is introduced for his first game of 2018

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry runs onto the field with the team before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night Dec. 13, 2018.
By
Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry runs onto the field with the team before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night Dec. 13, 2018.
By

It’s official.

Safety Eric Berry returned to Arrowhead Stadium as a player for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Berry, who had not played since rupturing his Achilles in the opening week of the 2017 season, was fired up during pregame introductions.

A heel injury had kept Berry out for the 2018 season until Thursday. You can see his pregame introduction in the video above.

