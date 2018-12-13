Watch Eric Berry’s introduction in first game back with Chiefs

It’s official.
Safety Eric Berry returned to Arrowhead Stadium as a player for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Berry, who had not played since rupturing his Achilles in the opening week of the 2017 season, was fired up during pregame introductions.
A heel injury had kept Berry out for the 2018 season until Thursday. You can see his pregame introduction in the video above.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments