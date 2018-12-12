Kansas City not selected as NFL Draft site: ‘Now we’re focused on future years’

Kansas City is not getting the NFL Draft, at least not in the next two years.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Las Vegas would be the host site for the three-day event in 2020. Earlier, the league had tabbed Nashville for the 2019 edition of the event.

Kansas City was among the cities that bid for both years.

“We’re disappointed, but now we’re focused on future years,” said Kansas City Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson. “We’d be an incredible host city for the draft”

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Other finalists for the 2019 and 2020 drafts were Cleveland and Denver

The decision to hold the draft in Las Vegas comes a year and a half after the league approved the Oakland Raiders’ relocation to that city.

“The NFL Draft is one of the most-anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The draft was held in New York from 1965-2014. Since then, it’s been held in Chicago, Philadelphia and Arlington, Tex.