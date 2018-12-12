Berry, Hill listed as questionable on Chiefs’ final injury report, two others doubtful

All signs point to Eric Berry and Tyreek Hill playing against the Chargers on Thursday night.
Both are listed as questionable on the Chiefs final injury report of the week, but a hype video prominently featuring Berry suggests he’ll be making his season debut in the primetime matchup. The Chiefs are also wearing the red on red uniforms, which are a noted favorite of Berry.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hill, who injured his heel and wrist against the Ravens, is expected to play, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Coach Andy Reid said as much in his press conference Monday.
“I’m sure he’s sore this morning, but if I was a betting man, I’d probably say that he’d play,” Reid said of Hill. “He loves to play the game.”
While both Berry and Hill are listed as questionable in the injury report, running back Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring) and left guard Cam Erving (knee) are designed as doubtful and wide receiver Sammy Watkins is out. If Ware doesn’t play, running back Damien Williams is slated to get the start.
Williams scored two touchdowns against the Ravens on Sunday and played in 50 percent of the offensive snaps.
After Erving injured his knee against the Ravens, lineman Jeff Allen filled in for him and played in 67 percent of the offensive snaps.
The Chargers will be without at least one key running back in Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion), while Melvin Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable. Gordon sprained his knee against the Cardinals and has missed two games.
Tight end Sean Culkin and cornerback Trevor Williams are also out for the Chargers, while veteran nose tackle Brandon Mebane is still away from the team dealing with a personal issue and is listed as doubtful. He also didn’t play against the Bengals.
Comments