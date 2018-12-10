Another Chiefs-Chargers showdown, this one pitting the AFC’s top two teams

A mid-December AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers on prime time, it’s getting to be a habit.

For the second straight year, the division’s top teams clash for high stakes. The game on Thursday Night Football matches the two best records in the AFC: Chiefs at 11-2, the Chargers at 10-3.

A year ago on a Saturday night, the teams were tied for first at 7-6. The Chiefs prevailed 30-13 and went on to capture their second straight division title.

Both teams have upped their games this year and are getting outstanding play from their quarterbacks. Chiefs’ first-year starter Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes (43) and yards (4,300).

Chargers veteran Philip Rivers is having one of the best seasons of his career with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. The pair rank third and fourth in passer rating with Mahomes at 115.2 and Rivers at 114.5. If the season ended today, those figures would rank among the top 11 passer ratings for a NFL season.

The teams are coming off victories, the Chiefs over the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in an overtime thriller at Arrowhead, and the Chargers 26-21 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Each looks to get key players back. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, having the season of his four-year career with 802 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns, has missed the last two games because of a MCL strain.

Is this the game Eric Berry returns for the Chiefs? The All-Pro safety hasn’t played since the 2017 opener, recovering from a torn Achilles. Berry returned to practice nearly two weeks ago. He had practiced in training camp, seeing his last action on Aug. 11.

A Chiefs’ victory clinches the division title. They’d be two games ahead of the Chargers with two games remaining and with the season sweep would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

With a Chargers’ victory, the teams would own the same record but the Chiefs would hold the tiebreaker because of a better division record.

The Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot. The Chargers own a three-game lead for the top wild-card position.

After this week, the Chiefs play at Seattle and home to Oakland. The Chargers play host to the Ravens and visit the Denver Broncos.

Also, there’s this: The Chiefs have won nine straight over the Chargers, including the 38-28 decision in the season opener, and 20 of the last 21 against AFC West opponents.

The details

Who: Chargers at Chiefs

When/where: 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: Fox (Ch. 4); KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3 1/2