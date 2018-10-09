Primetime Patrick: Chiefs-Bengals game on Oct. 21 flexed to Sunday night

Showtime is headed to primetime.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the Chiefs’ home game against the Bengals on Oct. 21 at Arrowhead Stadium has been flexed from a noon kickoff to the 7:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football slot.
With the move, the Chiefs will be featured in back-to-back Sunday Night Football games on NBC, beginning with this weekend’s trip to New England.
The Chiefs have already played in one nationally televised game in Denver, and they’re also slated to appear on Monday Night Football against the Rams in Mexico City on Nov. 19, Thursday Night Football against the Chargers on Dec. 13 and Sunday Night Football at the Seahawks on Dec. 23.
